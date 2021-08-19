TORNADO WARNING:Tornado Warning For Worcester, Webster, Whitinsville Until 11:15 AM
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The MSPCA Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston is being forced to divert some emergency services due to a veterinary staffing shortage and a high volume of patients.

The animal hospital announced Wednesday night that cases between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. may be transferred to other urgent care facilities.

Exemptions for the Angell Emergency & Critical Care service between those hours will be made for dogs, cats, birds, and other exotic species experiencing life-threatening emergencies.

Clients are urged to call ahead at 617-522-7282 before coming to the emergency room.

A list of alternate veterinary emergency care options around Boston is available at www.angell.org/EROptions.

