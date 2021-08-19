MILFORD (CBS) – A man was found dead inside a locked storage unit in Milford, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources. Police made the gruesome discovery at a storage facility on Beach Street on Monday.
The man appeared to have been stabbed and the unit was padlocked from the outside.
The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said State and Milford Police are investigating “an unattended death” at the storage facility.
I-Team sources say that the Medical Examiner has already conducted an autopsy on the body.
Storage unit renters told WBZ the building has been closed for awhile.
#Milford Police are still outside a storage facility on Beach Street. I-Team sources say a man’s body was found locked inside a storage unit here on Monday. It appears he was stabbed multiple times. @wbz pic.twitter.com/c9OdOeu3bs
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) August 19, 2021
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.