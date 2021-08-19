BELFAST, Maine (CBS/AP) — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that’s defied sleuths so far.

The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there.

Harbor Master Katherine Given told the Bangor Daily News that the 25-foot-tall duck doesn’t pose a navigational hazard, so there’s no rush to shoo it away.

“Everybody loves it,” Given said. “I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here.”

Boston Magazine reports that the group behind the duck display says it’s a symbol of childhood.

“JOY simply is fowl play,” the group said. “In this day in age of such bitter divisiveness in our country, we wanted to put forth a reminder of our commonalities instead of our differences.”

Maine is not the first place to be visited by a big bath-time toy. Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman’s “Rubber Duck” installation has been spotted in numerous places around the world including Australia, Hong Kong, Toronto and Pittsburgh.

