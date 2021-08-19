WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Worcester, Middlesex Counties Until 11:15 a.m. Flash Flood Warning Until 12:15 p.m.
BELFAST, Maine (CBS/AP) — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that’s defied sleuths so far.

The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there.

Harbor Master Katherine Given told the Bangor Daily News that the 25-foot-tall duck doesn’t pose a navigational hazard, so there’s no rush to shoo it away.

“Everybody loves it,” Given said. “I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here.”

Boston Magazine reports that the group behind the duck display says it’s a symbol of childhood.

“JOY simply is fowl play,” the group said. “In this day in age of such bitter divisiveness in our country, we wanted to put forth a reminder of our commonalities instead of our differences.”

Maine is not the first place to be visited by a big bath-time toy. Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman’s “Rubber Duck” installation has been spotted in numerous places around the world including Australia, Hong Kong, Toronto and Pittsburgh.

Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman’s giant Rubber Duck in Sydney, Australia (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

