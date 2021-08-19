BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Angela asks, “Should I get the COVID booster 8 weeks after my 2nd shot, or 8 weeks after it’s determined I am considered fully vaccinated?”

You should get a booster 8 MONTHS (not 8 weeks) after your second shot if you received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Allan writes, “I had COVID in mid-January and received both Pfizer shots by May. Do I need a booster shot?”

Yes, you should plan on getting a booster eight months after your second Pfizer dose. Even though you’ve had COVID in the past and may have some immunity from that infection, we don’t know how long that immunity may last. Immunity from COVID-19 likely wanes over time as does immunity from the vaccines.

Bonnie asks on Facebook, “As Moderna begins their vaccine trial with children ages 6 to 12, are they basing the dosages on the weight of the child?”

Vaccine dosing is not usually based on the weight of the child but often on how robust the immune system is. The immune system weakens with age so it often takes a smaller dose to stimulate an effective immune response in a young child compared to a teen or an adult.

Cheryl writes on Facebook, “If schools and businesses are going to require proof of vaccination is that a violation of HIPPA? It is after all part of your medical record.”

First of all, HIPAA rules really only apply to healthcare providers and insurance companies who are prohibited from disclosing your personal health information. HIPPA rules do not apply to schools or employers and they are free to ask about vaccination status. For many years, schools have required proof of vaccination for children to enroll. This really is no different, except we’re in an extraordinary public health crisis in which someone’s vaccination status can have a direct impact on someone else’s health.