By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this week, second-year defensive back K’Von Wallace decided to trash-talk Cam Newton.

After Thursday night’s impressive showing, which included a touchdown pass past a trailing Wallace, Newton was asked if he had provided some level of response to Wallace. The veteran QB said there’s no need to “feed into this.”

And then he absolutely fed into that.

“Oh, that’s Glitter,” Newton said when asked about Wallace. “Glitter.”

Perplexed, the reporter who asked about Wallace later asked what the nickname was about.

“He was cheerleading a lot on the sidelines. Cheerleaders usually have glitter on,” Newton said. “So, it’s a little joke.”

That joke likely stings, after Wallace insulted Newton on Tuesday by suggesting that he was throwing too many checkdown passes to running backs instead of taking deep shots when the Patriots were practicing against the Eagles.

With regard to that specific criticism, Newton said he was simply doing his job on the practice field.

“Tell his coach to play man-to-man, then. I’m just doing what I’m told, just like he’s doing what he’s told,” Newton said. “We’re just checking down, taking what the defense gives us, and it’s no need to kind of feed into this, because any time you have a joint practice with a bunch of alpha males, certain things are gonna be said.”

The Patriots beat the Eagles soundly, 35-0, on Thursday night. Individually, Newton was excellent, completing eight of his nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Wallace was burned by Jakobi Meyers on a crossing route for that touchdown.

Despite the cheerleader dig, Newton downplayed the significance of making that play against Wallace.

“It’s preseason,” Newton said nonchalantly. “But he was still cheering his team on the sideline. Forty-two? Yeah, he was out there. It was good.”