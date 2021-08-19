BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown has been on his best behavior since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. That changed Thursday morning when the receiver was kicked out of a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans for throwing some punches.
Brown was involved in two altercations during Thursday’s practice session, and he threw a punch in both of them. First, he went up to cornerback Kristian Fulton and exchanged words with him after a rep. Brown apparently felt that he was getting held, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN’s NFL Nation, and the two went helmet-to-helmet as they jawed with each other.
Eventually, Brown threw a punch at Fulton before the two were separated. Practice then continued, but Brown was involved in another scuffle just a few minutes later.
The former Steelers/Raiders/Patriots receiver got into it with Titans defensive back Chris Jackson during another rep, and once again threw a punch. Brown wised up this time around, ripping off Jackson’s helmet before taking his swing, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
And as you can see, Brown connected on that punch:
Bucs WR Antonio Brown was thrown out of a joint practice today after an altercation with Titans CB Chris Jackson.
Joint practices tend to get a little feisty, but Brown clearly took things too far — twice — on Thursday.