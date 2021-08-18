BOSTON (CBS) — Yam Madar had hopes of cracking the Boston Celtics lineup during the 2021-22 season. But he will instead remain overseas after signing a deal with Serbian club Partizan Belgrade.
Madar, a second-round pick by Boston in 2020, has reportedly signed a three-year deal with Belgrade. The deal was announced Wednesday, one day after Boston wrapped up play in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Madar played in three games for Boston before missing the final two contests with a groin injury. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 4.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent for the Summer Celtics.
He reportedly turned down a two-way contract from the Celtics to sign overseas. The signing of Dennis Schroder likely played a role in Madar's decision, since his chances of getting an opportunity in Boston took a hit when the veteran guard was signed last week. Madar will now have a chance to log plenty of playing time for Belgrade and compete for a EuroCup. He played for Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Israeli League from 2018-2021, where he averaged 17.1 points over 30 games last season.
Boston will retain Madar’s rights and he could be a member of the Summer Celtics again next offseason.