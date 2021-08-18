BROOKLINE (CBS) – Some small businesses are calling on Governor Charlie Baker to reissue a statewide mask mandate. They say it’s been challenging to get workers and customers to wear a mask.

“THIS IS SO UPSETTING,” says the first tweet, all in capital letters for emphasis. It came from Mamaleh’s Deli. Then came the second tweet: “SMALL BUSINESSES ARE BEING FORCED TO MAKE DECISIONS ABOUT REQUIRING MASKS AND POLICE THE SITUATION DURING A STAFFING CRISIS WHILE BARELY HANGING ON.”

“It’s been putting a lot of stress on our businesses,” said Rachel Miller Munzer. She’s part of the group that owns Mamaleh’s two locations, one in Brookline and one in Cambridge. They also own State Park bar and Vincent’s Café.

At all these spots, they’ve decided to require masks and proof of vaccination indoors starting next week. They wish Governor Charlie Baker had been the one to make the call. They say a statewide mandate would back them up. “That would put me, and my next-door neighbor, and my neighbor across the street, all in the same position,” said Miller Munzer.

While the topic has been controversial, many people in the Boston area seem open to the idea. “I think there is some freedom in which businesses should be able to make their own decisions,” said Dan McCormick.

“I don’t know, if they make a vaccine mandate, it’s really not going to bother me that much,” said Melissa Henderson.

Adding to the stress, is the staffing shortage businesses have faced during the pandemic. At Mike’s City Diner in the South End, a sign says “The world is short staffed. Please be kind to those who show up.”

Back at Mamaleh’s, the owner worries about her new policies driving staff away. “We might be the only ones in this strip a mile long that’s doing it.”

Governor Baker has said in the past, he has no plans for mandates, but the pressure is mounting, and at Mamaleh’s, customers say they would have no problem with it. “I think he should mandate it statewide,” said Alan Gordon. “I think it would be good.”