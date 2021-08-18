BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots whittled the team’s roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, releasing tight end Troy Fumagalli ahead of the league deadline.
Fumagalli was released with an injury designation, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. The 26-year-old was signed by New England in late May, but was always a longshot to make the roster after the team signed Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in the offseason.
A fifth-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2018, Fumagalli has been limited to 19 games during his career due to injuries.
The Patriots are a little light at the tight end position heading into Thursday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, with Smith (ankle), Henry (shoulder) and Matt LaCossee all dealing with various injuries at the moment. Devin Asiasi is currently the only healthy tight end on the roster, and should get plenty of run on Thursday.
Fullback Jakob Johnson can also play some tight end in a pinch.
Tune in to Thursday’s Patriots-Eagles preseason game on WBZ-TV and streaming on CBSBoston.com (Boston area only). Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Patriots GameDay (also streaming on CBSBoston.com in the Boston area), kickoff is set for shortly after 7:30 p.m., and stay tuned for full postgame coverage after the game on Patriots 5th Quarter!