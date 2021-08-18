BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,452 new confirmed COVID cases and 11 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 691,720. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,795.
There were 62,290 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.78%.
There are 432 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 89 patients currently in intensive care.