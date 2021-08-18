(CBS) — As coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and around the country have risen due to the highly contagious Delta variant, some communities are starting to re-issue face mask advisories or mandates.

The Centers For Disease Control has recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans in areas with substantial or high COVID transmission mask up indoors. Statewide, the Department of Public Health is advising fully vaccinated people to wear face masks indoors in public if they have have a weakened immune system, an underlying condition that puts them at risk for severe infection, or lives with someone who is at risk or unvaccinated.

Below is a list of cities and towns that have made face mask announcements:

Arlington: Starting Aug. 19, masks are required in indoor spaces that are open to the public

Belmont: Starting Aug. 9, face masks are required in any indoor spaces open to the public including restaurants, bars, salons, places of worship, fitness centers and other businesses

Cambridge: Urging residents to wear a mask “in situations where transmission is likely”

Lexington: Effective Aug. 18, masks will be required for people ages two and older at indoor businesses, houses of worship, and private spaces. The mandate will be reviewed again on Nov. 5.

Nantucket: Masks mandated for customers and staff at retail stores, restaurants, bars, performance venues, places of worship, event spaces and other businesses

Provincetown: Masks are required for indoor public spaces, restaurants, performance venues, bars and dance floors, fitness centers, retail and personal service shops, offices and other public facilities

Salem: Indoor mask mandate throughout city starting August 23 and ending November 13

Somerville: Strongly recommending masks be worn inside public places. The Board of Health will consider an indoor mask mandate at its August 19 meeting.

Wellfleet: Masks required at indoor businesses, outdoors if social distancing is not possible

Winchester: Starting Aug. 19, indoor public spaces, houses of worship and indoor private spaces open to the public will require masks

Worcester: All city employees and visitors must wear masks in all municipal buildings and at all city-organized events occurring indoors, effective Thursday, Aug. 12