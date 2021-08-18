Aaron Nesmith Hopes To Carry His Summer League Success To Celtics Next SeasonAaron Nesmith and the Summer League Celtics are disappointed with how things went in the championship game Tuesday night, but the outcome will give them all plenty of motivation as they look to carve out a role in Boston.

What To Watch For When Patriots Face Eagles In Preseason Game No. 2The Patriots practiced with the Philadelphia Eagles twice this week, and now the two teams will clash in a preseason tilt in Philly on Thursday night. In this new three-game preseason, this game is the most important of the games that don't count.

Jackie MacMullan Retiring From ESPNJackie MacMullan, a legendary columnist for The Boston Globe and a pioneer for women in sports journalism, is getting set to call it a career.

Bill Belichick Gets His Sports Emmy For Work On NFL Network's 'NFL 100 All-Time Team' SeriesBill Belichick has a new award to put next to all of his Lombardi Trophies, receiving his Sports Emmy for his work on NFL Network's 'NFL 100 All-Time Team' series on Tuesday.

Red Sox Need To Get A Grip After Losing Handle On Playoff SpotThe Red Sox have pulled off some impressive disappearing acts over the last few weeks. Since the trade deadline, Boston's lead of first place in the AL East has completely disappeared, and now, so has their lead in the AL Wild Card race.