CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Fenway Park, Harry Potter

BOSTON (CBS) — Movie Night at Fenway Park will have a magical twist Wednesday evening.

The Red Sox will show the first Harry Potter film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on the centerfield video board.

(WBZ-TV)

The event will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie’s release. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 12 and under. You can buy them at redsox.com/movienight or by calling (877) REDSOX-9.

Fenway will open at 6:15 p.m., and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Red Sox say guests will be allowed to walk the warning track from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm, weather permitting. Concessions will also be available.

CBSBoston.com Staff