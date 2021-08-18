BOSTON (CBS) — Movie Night at Fenway Park will have a magical twist Wednesday evening.
The Red Sox will show the first Harry Potter film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on the centerfield video board.
The event will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie’s release. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 12 and under. You can buy them at redsox.com/movienight or by calling (877) REDSOX-9.
Fenway will open at 6:15 p.m., and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
The Red Sox say guests will be allowed to walk the warning track from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm, weather permitting. Concessions will also be available.