DORCHESTER (CBS) — Nine-year-old Jordan Adamson’s reaction was priceless when he picked out his brand new backpack and found school supplies and more inside.

“Some hygiene products. A deodorant. Yeah, this is awesome,” said Adamson.

He is one of 3,000 students picking up backpacks Wednesday at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Dorchester. It is the 10th anniversary for this back-to-school event.

“This is like our Super Bowl of the year,” said Chris Sumner of the Salvation Army Croc Center. “We’re really looking forward to creating an atmosphere of hope as we know that our families are getting all set up for this coming school year with the uncertainties.”

Adamson’s dad is grateful for the help.

“It helps out financially. It’s a great thing,” he said. “We have three children. So, this’ll help out.”

This year, everyone attending the back-to-school event can simply walk across the street to the Dimock Center and get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. The Dimock Center partnered with the Salvation Army Kroc Center to get more kids vaccinated.

“At this point about going to where we can reach families and youth, going into the community,” said Gillian Bernstein, a pediatric nurse practitioner at the Dimock Center. “We really just want to get as many people possible vaccinated before the start of the school.”

This is just the first of several vaccine clinics that will be held in the coming weeks.

Adamson is still too young to get a shot, so he will likely have to wear a mask when he returns to the classroom.

“I just don’t want to wear a mask. But it keeps us safe,” he said.

But he’s just happy he’ll be in the class and not on Zoom.

“I think that will be a good change for me because I’m not really good at technology. I get bored of it. It will be good to interact with my friends, not on Zoom.”