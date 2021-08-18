BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will get an early look at how Kemba Walker looks in a New York Knicks uniform. The Celtics will open the 2021-22 season against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20.
That’s one of two games that the team announced on Tuesday. Boston will also play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. That game is set to tip off at 2:30 p.m.
This will be the sixth straight season that the Celtics play on Christmas Day.
Opening night against the Knicks will be an interesting one considering a couple of former Celtics will be making their New York debuts. Walker was traded to Oklahoma City for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a second-round pick, but the veteran point guard worked out a buyout with the Thunder and signed with his hometown Knicks.
The Knicks also signed former Celtics guard Evan Fournier in free agency this offseason. The two teams worked out a sign-and-trade for Fournier, resulting in the Celtics landing a new $17 million Traded Player Exception.
The 2021-22 NBA season will tip off on Oct. 19, with the Bucks hosting the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. and the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m.
The complete 2021-22 NBA season schedule will be announced on Friday at 3 p.m.