Patriots Release Troy Fumagalli To Trim Roster To 85 PlayersThe Patriots whittled the team's roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, releasing tight end Troy Fumagalli.

Celtics Will Open 2021-22 Season Against Kemba Walker, New York KnicksThe Celtics will get an early look at how Kemba Walker looks in a New York Knicks uniform.

Sacramento Kings Crush Boston Celtics To Win NBA Summer League ChampionshipThe Kings cruised to a 100-67 victory over the Celtics in Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Yankees Overtake Red Sox For Wild Card With Doubleheader SweepThe New York Yankees beat Boston 2-0 Tuesday night to sweep a doubleheader and move ahead of the Red Sox for an AL wild-card spot.

Rob Gronkowski's Reason For Still Playing Football Is Extremely SimpleWhile much has been made about the reasons for Rob Gronkowski's retirement and unretirement, the 32-year-old recently laid it out in the simplest way possible.