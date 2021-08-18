Bill Belichick Gets His Sports Emmy For Work On NFL Network's 'NFL 100 All-Time Team' SeriesBill Belichick has a new award to put next to all of his Lombardi Trophies, receiving his Sports Emmy for his work on NFL Network's 'NFL 100 All-Time Team' series on Tuesday.

Red Sox Need To Get A Grip After Losing Handle On Playoff SpotThe Red Sox have pulled off some impressive disappearing acts over the last few weeks. Since the trade deadline, Boston's lead of first place in the AL East has completely disappeared, and now, so has their lead in the AL Wild Card race.

Patriots Release Troy Fumagalli To Trim Roster To 85 PlayersThe Patriots whittled the team's roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, releasing tight end Troy Fumagalli.

Celtics Will Open 2021-22 Season Against Kemba Walker, New York KnicksThe Celtics will get an early look at how Kemba Walker looks in a New York Knicks uniform.

Sacramento Kings Crush Boston Celtics To Win NBA Summer League ChampionshipThe Kings cruised to a 100-67 victory over the Celtics in Las Vegas Tuesday night.