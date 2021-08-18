BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick has a new award to put next to all of his Lombardi Trophies. The Patriots head coach received his Sports Emmy on Tuesday for his work as an analyst on NFL Network’s “NFL 100 All-Time Team” series.

After wrapping up joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, the Patriots made the trek to Mount Laurel, N.J. to visit NFL Films headquarters. It was there that the head coach received his Emmy for his work on the “NFL 100 All-Time Team” series. Belichick is usually pretty buttoned up with the media, but he opened up quite a bit for the series as he shared his thoughts on the 100 greatest players in NFL history.

It may seem odd that Belichick would win an award for something involving the media, but here’s the proof:

Hardware for the head coach 🏆 Coach Belichick was presented with his Sports Emmy for @nflnetwork’s NFL 100 All-Time Team show during today’s team trip to @NFLFilms. pic.twitter.com/WFbNqu9rOD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 17, 2021

Back in 2019, Belichick made it clear that he was more than happy to participate in the show. If there is one thing that Belichick loves to talk about, it’s the history of the NFL.

“It was a great honor for me to be a part of the selection process and to be a part of the show,” Belichick said back in 2019. “There are obviously thousands of great NFL players and coaches, legends involved in the game, many of whom I’ve watched, observed or studied my entire life. So it was a tremendous process, very difficult in terms of the selection, but it was a great honor to be a part of it.”

Not only did he get to chat about the history of football, but now Belichick has an Emmy for his efforts. It will certainly look nice in his trophy case next to the eight Lombardis that Belichick has won over his coaching career.