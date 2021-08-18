Back-to-school season is here, and it’s time to stock up on supplies. Whether kids are heading back to elementary school or college, there are all kinds of last minute back-to-school deals worth checking out on Amazon, like discounts on clothing, backpacks and more. Don’t forget to seek out deals on some of Amazon’s most kid-loved tech, too, such as the Apple AirPods Pro and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro.

Here are 10 family-friendly deals on Amazon, just in time for back to school.

Echo Show 5

This smart display with Alexa has a ton of uses. It can display recipes, to-do lists and calendars. You can watch shows and YouTube videos or listen to news and podcasts on it. You can use it to control your smart home. You can use it to make video calls, and even as digital picture frame — plus so much more. It’s currently 44% off.

Echo Show 5, $45 (reduced from $80)

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE color graphing calculator

One of the most widely used calculators in math classrooms for decades — and still required in many — the Texas Instruments TI-84 graphing calculator is currently 15% off on Amazon. Unlike the TI-84 calculators of ’90s, this model has a full-color backlit display and a rechargeable battery.

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE color graphing calculator, $127 (reduced from $150)

Champion Manuscript backpack

The black color in this Champion backpack is 35% off at Amazon. It has a laptop sleeve, padded back, water bottle pocket and more.

Champion Manuscript backpack, $26 (reduced from $40)

Apple AirPods Pro

While a new pair of trendy Apple AirPods Pro earbuds may not be the right back-to-school buy for a kindergartener, a solid pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds belongs on every college student’s back-to-school list. The 4.8-star-rated Apple AirPods Pro pair effortlessly with Apple iPhones, and delivers up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge. (The included wireless charging case boosts total listening time to 24 hours.)

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $250)

Pentel sparkle pop metallic gel pens

Cue the nostalgia. This eight-pack of gel pens has colorful, sparkling ink. There are two other packs to choose from as well, with different pen colors. Save 22% at Amazon now.

Pentel sparkle pop metallic gel pens, $11 (reduced from $16)

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 convertible

A cross between a notebook and a tablet, Chromebooks offer access to popular apps such as Google Classroom, Chrome, YouTube, Docs and more. They make good laptops for middle school students who don’t necessarily need a powerful machine for video editing or gaming.

One of the more fun and affordable Chromebook choices, the 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is currently rated 4.5 stars at Amazon. The touchscreen has a 360-degree hinge that converts it between laptop mode, tent mode, tablet mode and stand mode. It has 4GB of memory, 64GB of storage and a battery that lasts 10 hours on a charge. At the moment, it’s 33% off at Amazon.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, $215 (reduced from $320)

Sony WHXB900N noise-canceling headphones

These noise-canceling headphones, with up to 30 hours of battery life, allow hands-free calling thanks to their integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity. They offer extra bass and easy controls for pausing, playing and skipping tracks; controlling volume; activating your voice assistant; and answering phone calls. Save $100 on either the black and blue models.

Sony WHXB900N noise-canceling headphones, $148 (reduced from $248)

Aen Art dual brush marker pens

These art class-ready, colorful writing utensils feature a no-bleed brush marker on one end and a fine-line pen on the other.

“I am a teacher, and whether I am grading papers or letting the students use them for projects, they are so easy to use and write smoothly,” reviewer AjaxandAspen says.

Aen Art dual brush marker pens, $10 (after 20% off coupon)

Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds

These wireless earbuds come in five colors, all of which are currently on sale. They have a 24-hour battery life and offer music, movie and podcast modes. They are IP55 sweat-, water jet- and dust-resistant.

“I left my phone playing upstairs and I walked all the way to my kitchen, and they stayed connected,” reviewer Leekota says. “I love how they look and feel. They stay in my ears very well, too.”

Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds, $40 (reduced from $60)

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

This tablet for kids ages 6 to 12 includes one year of Amazon Kids+ (subscription access to more than 20,000 books, apps and games, videos, songs, Audible books and more), parental controls, a slim case and a two-year worry-free guarantee (worry-free, as in, Amazon will replace it for free if it breaks).

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, $140

Related content from CBS Essentials