CHATHAM (CBS) — The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy released a new video with underwater footage of a shark off Cape Cod.

They said the “curious white shark” was trailing close behind a research boat last Friday.

On that same trip, Dr. Greg Skomal and his team tagged four additional sharks.

The goal is to study the sharks’ hunting patterns to better protect beachgoers.

