Patriots Are Suddenly Lacking Tight Ends In PhiladelphiaThe Patriots are suddenly short at the tight end position.

Pitching Matchups For Red Sox' Brief But Critical Series With YankeesThe Red Sox and Yankees will be fitting three games into two days, with some critical ground in the wild-card race set to be fought for between the two divisional rivals.

Tim Tebow Released By Jaguars: 'Thankful For The Highs And Even The Lows'The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville is over. The quarterback-turned-tight end has been released by the Jaguars.

Baseball Report: San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Returns With A BangThe Padres star returned from the injured list with a massive performance in a win, just in time to help the team make its playoff push down the stretch.

Celtics Commit To Marcus Smart With Extension That Works Well For EveryoneMarcus Smart is going to continue to be the longest-tenured member of the Celtics. That isn't a bad thing, as much as some would tell you it is.