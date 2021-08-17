BOSTON (CBS) — The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville is over. The quarterback-turned-tight end has been released by the Jaguars.

Tebow broke the news himself, via Twitter, stating that he is grateful that he was given the chance to pursue a dream.

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Tebow, 34, was given the shot to try to be an NFL tight end by his former college coach, Urban Meyer, who’s in his first year running the Jaguars.

Tebow went viral for all the wrong reasons over the weekend, after his efforts to block NFL defensive players certainly fell short of the requirements of a tight end.

Tim Tebow blocks like a former QB, turned baseball player, turned TE pic.twitter.com/5ct5ibj0d7 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 15, 2021

Honestly, the Tebow block that went viral wasn't even his worst block of the night. This was *the very next play* pic.twitter.com/tINWyJpWSE — Chris Paul Towers (@CTowersCBS) August 16, 2021

And with teams required to trim rosters to 85 players on Tuesday, Meyer was left with no choice but to cut Tebow loose.

That likely ends one of the more unique NFL careers in history.

After winning two national championships and a Heisman Trophy at the University of Florida, Tebow was drafted with the 25th overall pick by the Denver Broncos in 2010. He barely played as a rookie, starting three games, before getting an opportunity in 2011. Despite an unorthodox delivery, Tebow led the Broncos to a 7-4 record during his 11 starts that season, and he delivered a game-winning touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas to beat the Steelers in the wild card round of the playoffs. But the following week, the Patriots held Tebow to just 9-of-26 passing in a 45-10 blowout of Denver in the divisional round.

Despite that 2011 success, Tebow would never start a game at quarterback in the NFL again. He bounced from the New York Jets, to the New England Patriots, to the Philadelphia Eagles, before exiting the NFL to pursue a baseball career. He threw just eight passes in 2012 for the Jets, and he never threw another pass after that. When the baseball opportunity dried up, he returned to the NFL to try to be a tight end for Meyer with the Jaguars.