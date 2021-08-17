BOSTON (CBS) — In 2019, after winning the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Patriots, Rob Gronkowski retired from the game of football. Less than a year later, the retirement was over. And less than a year after that, Gronkowski was once again a Super Bowl champion alongside Brady.

While much has been made about the reasons for Gronkowski’s retirement and unretirement, the 32-year-old recently laid it out in the simplest way possible.

Not playing football was simply too boring.

“I’ve been there before where I just sit around for five days straight, and by the fifth day I’m just sitting there wondering what’s going on with my life,” Gronkowski told The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin after practice in Tampa on Tuesday. “This just makes me feel accomplished to come out here, put my body on the line, put my skills on the line to get the trust of my teammates. At the end of the day, it just feels good to be part of an organization and go out there and play some football and have fun with it.”

Gronkowski’s retirement announcement in 2019 coincided with his sponsorship of a CBD company. During his time away from football, he also did some TV work for Fox, dabbled in professional wrestling, and hosted a Super Bowl party, among other activities. But Gronkowski said that nothing could replace the daily routine of football.

“Being an analyst with all the Fox people, that was the closest thing to a team. That was a fun atmosphere. But at times I was like, ‘Oh man, I’ve got to find more things to do.’ Because it can get boring, and I’m too young to just be sitting around right now,” Gronkowski told Volin. “It’s great to be back out there, and I feel accomplished when I go home every day.”

Gronkowski posted moderate numbers by his own Hall of Fame standard last year, catching 45 passes for 623 yards in 16 games for the Bucs. He did, however, catch seven touchdowns. He was quiet in the Bucs’ first three playoff games, before catching six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.

“It was a great decision, and I’m definitely glad I’m still playing,” Gronkowski said Tuesday. “I mean, it’s a grind at times, but overall, it always pays off.”