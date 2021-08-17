BOSTON (CBS) – New England states are recovering quicker than most of the country from the coronavirus pandemic on the health and economic front, according to a new report by WalletHub,
The report from the personal finance website, which is titled "States that are Recovering the Quickest from COVID-19", compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. on three different categories — COVID Health, Leisure & Travel, and Economy & Labor Market.
Included in these categories were 18 relevant metrics, including percent of population vaccinated, positivity rate, hospitalization rate, average daily restaurant visits per capita, total weekly consumer spending against pre-COVID levels, and unemployment rate against pre-COVID levels.
Maine finished third, only behind South Dakota and Nebraska. New Hampshire finished fifth, followed by Connecticut (eighth), Vermont (12th), Massachusetts (14th), and Rhode Island (15th).
At the bottom of the list was Louisiana.
To see the full list of states, click here.