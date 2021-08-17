NANTUCKET (CBS) — The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday after dedicating hours to look for a man who went overboard Monday morning about 60 nautical miles southeast of Nantucket.
The Guard said the man was on the fishing vessel Blue Wave out of New Bedford. He was not wearing a life jacket.
After searching for 1,444 square nautical miles and conducting 16 search patterns, @USCG has suspended its search for the male in the water.#SAR #Nantucket
The Coast Guard searched 1,444 square nautical miles and went through 16 different search patterns.