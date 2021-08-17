BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,254 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 690,268. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,784.
There were 47,047 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.82%.
There are 428 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 86 patients currently in intensive care.