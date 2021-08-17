MALDEN (CBS) – The victim of a fatal attack in Malden Sunday has been identified as 34-year-old Brian McDonald. Police say he was murdered by his roommate, 43-year-old Joshua Roush, after an argument at a home on Presley Street.
Malden Police responded to the home at about 10:06 p.m. and found McDonald on the sidewalk with “multiple sharp force injuries.”
Roush barricaded himself inside the house and heavily armed police were called in. He eventually came out and was arrested by detectives early Monday morning. Police found multiple swords in Roush’s bedroom.
Roush was arraigned on a charge of murder Monday and ordered held without bail.