Celtics Commit To Marcus Smart With Extension That Works Well For EveryoneMarcus Smart is going to continue to be the longest-tenured member of the Celtics. That isn't a bad thing, as much as some would tell you it is.

Julian Edelman Has Fun With Photo Of Bill Belichick Doing SquatsWith the Patriots on the road this week for joint practices and a preseason game against the Eagles, everyone in the organization is adjusting to life without all of the comforts of home.

Marcus Smart Reportedly Signs 4-Year Contract Extension With CelticsMarcus Smart is sticking around in Boston, agreeing to a four-year contract extension with the Celtics.

David Pastrnak Wins Fifth Straight 'Golden Hockey Stick' As Czech Player Of The YearDavid Pastrnak has broken a record previously held by NHL legend Jaromir Jagr.

Cam Newton Says Bill Belichick Hasn't Told Him That He's Patriots Week 1 StarterBill Belichick has told reporters on a few different occasions that Cam Newton is the Patriots starting quarterback. But has he actually told Newton that the job is his behind closed doors?