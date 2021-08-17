FALMOUTH (CBS) — A family of four was able to escape a house fire in Falmouth overnight. A man inside the Massasoit Street home woke up and saw the garage was on fire.
He got his wife and two children out of the house.
The fire department said the flames spread from the garage to the home and several cars in the driveway.
Neighbors reported hearing possible explosions.
“It could have been any of the garage contents or there were three cars in the driveway, at least two were heavily damaged so we could have had issues with some of the tires popping,” explained Fire Chief Timothy Smith.
No one was hurt. The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.