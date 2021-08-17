Tom Brady Strikes Out With Former Patriots Teammates In New Madden AdTom Brady needs a friend.

Celtics Land New Trade Exception After Agreeing To Fournier Sign-And-Trade With KnicksThe Celtics didn't lose Evan Fournier for nothing after all. Boston has worked out a sign-and-trade with the New York Knicks, which lands Brad Stevens a new trade exception to work with over the next year.

Patriots Are Suddenly Lacking Tight Ends In PhiladelphiaThe Patriots are suddenly short at the tight end position.

Pitching Matchups For Red Sox' Brief But Critical Series With YankeesThe Red Sox and Yankees will be fitting three games into two days, with some critical ground in the wild-card race set to be fought for between the two divisional rivals.

Tim Tebow Released By Jaguars: 'Thankful For The Highs And Even The Lows'The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville is over. The quarterback-turned-tight end has been released by the Jaguars.