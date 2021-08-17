CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A man who allegedly showed a gun and demanded money at a nail salon in Cambridge last week before carjacking a woman in Somerville is now under arrest.
Dennis Kelley, 43, of Cambridge was arrested on warrants of armed robbery and armed carjacking Tuesday morning.
Police say Kelley “showed a gun and demanded money” at Super Nails on Cambridge Street last Thursday, and then ran away with cash and a cell phone. He later went to a nearby McDonald’s in Somerville, where he carjacked a woman in the parking lot.
Officials say Kelley abandoned the car in Somerville near the railroad tracks off McGrath Highway and fled on foot again.
Investigators say assistance from the public helped them find Kelley after they released surveillance photos.
He is set to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court Tuesday afternoon.