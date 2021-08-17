BURLINGTON (CBS) — Burlington Police are investigating two reports of a suspicious man approach teen girls last week. Both incidents occurred near Phillip Avenue and Fox Hill Road.
The first happened on August 11 between 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said a man in a white four-door sedan went up to a 13-year-old girl and asked about the dog she was walking. On August 14, between 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m., a different 13-year-old girl was offered a ride home by a man in a black SUV, police said.
They believe it was the same man both times. He is described as a light-skinned man in his 50s or 60s with a medium build. He was balding with white/gray hair and possibly spoke with an accent.
“We don’t know at this point what the motive is. We’re trying to investigate, find out what the motive is, try to identify the driver,” said Police Chief Thomas Browne. “We don’t have any information coming in to us that’s a huge cause for concern but at the same time we ask people to be vigilant.”
Anyone with information or surveillance video of the neighborhood is asked to call police at 781-272-1212.
” It is a residential neighborhood, there’s probably tons of people out walking at that point in time, 5:45 to 6 p.m. at night so it’s still light. We’re asking anybody that sees those vehicles or more importantly, somebody is approached, to get as much of a description as they can safely and give it to us,” Browne said.