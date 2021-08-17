BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that the state is ready to help refugees from Afghanistan, while criticizing “mismanagement” that led to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war.
“The mismanagement that led to the catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan has needlessly endangered Americans and our allies. I am deeply thankful for the men and women who have fought to protect the homeland and pray for the safety of all those now serving,” Baker posted to social media. “Massachusetts is ready to assist Afghan refugees seeking safety and peace in America.”
Massachusetts is ready to assist Afghan refugees seeking safety and peace in America.
(2/2)
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 17, 2021
Other state governors, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, have also offered to accept Afghan refugees.
RELATED: Locals Who Served In Afghanistan Worried About Allies After Taliban Takeover
President Joe Biden said Monday he stood by his decision to remove U.S. forces, but also acknowledged that the quick collapse of the country’s government caught American officials off guard.
“After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces,” Biden said.
A U.S. official told CBS News on Monday that about 1,000 people still needed to be flown out urgently, including a “significant number” of Americans.
According to the Pentagon, the United States is planning to have at least one evacuation flight leave Kabul per hour.