WATERTOWN (CBS) — After more than a century, a beloved Watertown grocery store is closing. The owner of Russo’s posted a message online Sunday announcing Tony Russo’s retirement.
The business will officially close this fall. It started as a small farm in Watertown more than 100 years ago. Tony has worked for his family business for more than 70 years.
More than 1,000 people have commented or shared the store’s Facebook post.
“Tony has treasured watching generations of families shopping together as they choose their first spring vegetable plants, or the first local apples of the season and as they shop for Christmas trees (with classical music playing in the background, of course),” Russo’s said on Facebook.