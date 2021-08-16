CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
NANTUCKET

NANTUCKET (CBS) — The Coast Guard said Monday morning that crews are looking for a man who went overboard about 60 nautical miles southeast of Nantucket.

The Guard said the man was on the fishing vessel Blue Wave out of New Bedford. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The Coast Guard cutter Tybee is also on the way to help with the search.

 

