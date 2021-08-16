NANTUCKET (CBS) — The Coast Guard said Monday morning that crews are looking for a man who went overboard about 60 nautical miles southeast of Nantucket.
The Guard said the man was on the fishing vessel Blue Wave out of New Bedford. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Crews from @USCG Air Station Cape Cod are actively searching for a man overboard 60NM southeast of #Nantucket from the F/V Blue Wave out of New Bedford, #Massachusetts
The man was not wearing a life jacket.
CGC TYBEE is also en route to assist in the search.
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 16, 2021
The Coast Guard cutter Tybee is also on the way to help with the search.