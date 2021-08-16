Marcus Smart Reportedly Signs 4-Year Contract Extension With CelticsMarcus Smart is sticking around in Boston, agreeing to a four-year contract extension with the Celtics.

David Pastrnak Wins Fifth Straight 'Golden Hockey Stick' As Czech Player Of The YearDavid Pastrnak has broken a record previously held by NHL legend Jaromir Jagr.

Cam Newton Says Bill Belichick Hasn't Told Him That He's Patriots Week 1 StarterBill Belichick has told reporters on a few different occasions that Cam Newton is the Patriots starting quarterback. But has he actually told Newton that the job is his behind closed doors?

Patriots-Eagles Joint Practice Takeaways: Mixed Day For Cam Newton, Mac JonesThe Patriots kicked off joint practices with the Eagles on Monday, an important part of the training camp process.

Peter King: 'Matter Of Time' Before Mac Jones Wins Starting Job Over Cam NewtonThe world has finally caught a glimpse of Mac Jones in a Patriots uniform. And the opinions -- informed or otherwise -- are flowing.