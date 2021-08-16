CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Malden News

MALDEN (CBS) – Heavily armed police swarmed a home in Malden early Monday morning and took a man away in handcuffs. A source told WBZ-TV it’s part of a homicide investigation.

Officers were called to the house on Presley Street late Sunday night for a report that someone may have been killed. Once they arrived, a standoff began with a person who was barricaded inside.

A man eventually came out of the house and was taken away in handcuffs.

The State Police are now mapping out the scene inside the home.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

