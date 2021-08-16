CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones had somewhat of a new look on Monday, as he and the Patriots began joint practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones had his left knee in a light brace or sleeve at the start of practice, catching the attention of reporters on scene:

Jones, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama, made his preseason debut on Thursday, completing 13 of his 19 passes for 87 yards.

The Patriots and Eagles are practicing together on Monday and Tuesday before playing a preseason game on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Jones is set to speak to reporters after Monday’s practice session.

