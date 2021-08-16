BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones had somewhat of a new look on Monday, as he and the Patriots began joint practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jones had his left knee in a light brace or sleeve at the start of practice, catching the attention of reporters on scene:
Here we go and this is new. @Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has a knee brace/ sleeve on. He's out here still practicing. #WBZ #Patriots pic.twitter.com/IvLYilvMHE
— Levan Reid (@LevanReid) August 16, 2021
Mac Jones appears to be wearing a light brace on his left knee. I believe this would be a new addition to his attire. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/8P8QGUy8Y2
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 16, 2021
Light brace on Mac Jones’ left knee today. Can’t recall seeing that through camp practices to this point. pic.twitter.com/qszJdSTPhs
— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 16, 2021
Jones, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama, made his preseason debut on Thursday, completing 13 of his 19 passes for 87 yards.
The Patriots and Eagles are practicing together on Monday and Tuesday before playing a preseason game on Thursday night in Philadelphia.
Jones is set to speak to reporters after Monday’s practice session.