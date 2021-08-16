Celtics Set To Face Kings In Las Vegas Summer League Championship Game On TuesdayA Boston team will be playing for a title on Tuesday night.

Patriots' Matt LaCosse Knocked Out Of Practice By Eagles' Derek BarnettThe Patriots entered Monday's joint practice session in Philadelphia without Jonnu Smith or Hunter Henry. In that practice, they lost another tight end in Matt LaCosse.

Mac Jones Wearing Sleeve On Left Knee As Patriots Begin Joint Practices With EaglesMac Jones had somewhat of a new look on Monday, as he and the Patriots began joint practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adam Buksa Called Up To Polish National Team For September's World Cup QualifiersIt looks like the Revolution will be without forward Adam Buksa for a few weeks in September.

How Mac Jones' Preseason Debut Compared To Other 2021 First-Round QuarterbacksIt's not often that five quarterbacks get picked in the first 15 selections of the NFL draft. That was, of course, the case this year, with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance going 1-2-3, and with Justin Fields (11) and Mac Jones (15) completing the quintet.