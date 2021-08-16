Patriots-Eagles Joint Practice Takeaways: Mixed Day For Cam Newton, Mac JonesThe Patriots kicked off joint practices with the Eagles on Monday, an important part of the training camp process.

Peter King: 'Matter Of Time' Before Mac Jones Wins Starting Job Over Cam NewtonThe world has finally caught a glimpse of Mac Jones in a Patriots uniform. And the opinions -- informed or otherwise -- are flowing.

Celtics Set To Face Kings In Las Vegas Summer League Championship Game On TuesdayA Boston team will be playing for a title on Tuesday night.

Patriots' Matt LaCosse Knocked Out Of Practice By Eagles' Derek BarnettThe Patriots entered Monday's joint practice session in Philadelphia without Jonnu Smith or Hunter Henry. In that practice, they lost another tight end in Matt LaCosse.

Mac Jones Wearing Sleeve On Left Knee As Patriots Begin Joint Practices With EaglesMac Jones had somewhat of a new look on Monday, as he and the Patriots began joint practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles.