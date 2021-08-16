BOSTON (CBS) — A leading concert promoter has recently announced it will be requiring proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test in order to attend shows this fall. Live Nation, which has major concert venues in Massachusetts, announced the policy change as the Delta variant is sparking a surge in coronavirus cases across the United States.
Live Nation will start requiring performers and concert goers at their fully owned and operated venues to offer proof of vaccination or a negative test result starting Oct. 4. Boston-area Live Nation venues include the House of Blues, Leader Bank Pavilion, Xfinity Center, Orpheum Theatre, Paradise Rock Club and Brighton Music Hall.
"Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US," Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement.
A Chicago health official said there’s no evidence that the massive outdoor Lollapalooza event was a superspreader event.
AEG, which runs The Sinclair in Cambridge, will require vaccine proof beginning Oct. 1.
“Our hope is that our pro-active stance encourages people to do the right thing and get vaccinated,” AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano said in a statement.