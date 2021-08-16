MALDEN (CBS) – A man has been charged with murder after a brutal attack at a home in Malden.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said police were called to the house on Presley Street around 10 p.m. Sunday and found a man dead on the sidewalk with what they described as “extensive sharp force injuries to his body.”
Police later learned he had been in an argument earlier with 43-year-old Joshua Roush of Malden. They said Roush was “armed with a weapon” and killed the man.
Roush then barricaded himself inside the house and heavily armed police were called in. He eventually came out and was arrested by detectives early Monday morning. The D.A. said the men knew each other and that this was not a random attack.
Roush will be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Malden District Court.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.