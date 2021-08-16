BOSTON (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a JetBlue flight crew spotted a drone while landing at Logan Airport Sunday evening, the FAA said.
The flight from San Diego was at an altitude of 8,000 feet when the sighting occurred.
"The crew of jetBlue Flight 320, an Airbus A320, reported seeing a drone pass below the aircraft six miles northeast of Boston Logan International Airport yesterday at 7 p.m., local time," the FAA said in a statement. "The flight landed safely and the crew did not take any evasive action."
The FAA alerted Massachusetts State Police to the incident. The agency said the information is preliminary and could change during the course of the investigation.
