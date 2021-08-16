BOSTON (CBS) — David Pastrnak has broken a record previously held by NHL legend Jaromir Jagr. For the fifth straight year, the Bruins forward has been named the Czech Player of the Year.
That breaks Jagr’s previous record of bringing home the “Golden Hockey Stick” for four straight years. With his five POY awards, Pastrnak is now tied for second in overall wins with Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek.READ MORE: Cam Newton Says Bill Belichick Hasn't Told Him That He's Patriots Week 1 Starter
Pastrnak, who hails from Havirov, Czech Republic, has a long way to go to reach Jarg’s record for the most Czech Player of the Year awards. Jagr –who played 24 seasons in the NHL, including half-season with Boston in 2012-13 — took home the award 12 times.READ MORE: Patriots-Eagles Joint Practice Takeaways: Mixed Day For Cam Newton, Mac Jones
Pastrnak earned this year’s award after amassing 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) over 48 games for the Bruins in abbreviated 2020-21 season. He had 492 votes, which just beat out Tampa Bay forward Ondrej Palat and his 472 points. Pastrnak’s former teammate David Krejci, who left the B’s after the season to continue his playing career in the Czech Republic, was third with 338 points.
Krejci was the first member of the Bruins to ever win a “Golden Hockey Stick,” taking home the honor in 2013.MORE NEWS: Peter King: 'Matter Of Time' Before Mac Jones Wins Starting Job Over Cam Newton
The Czech Player of the Year award is voted on by Czech journalists and hockey coaches at various levels. It was first given out in 1969.