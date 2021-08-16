Only One More Chance To Sign Up For Final VaxMillions GiveawayThe fourth round of winners in Massachusetts' VaxMillions giveaway will be drawn Monday and time is running out to register for the final drawing. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Thomas Latanowich Takes The Stand In His Defense During Murder TrialThomas Latanowich told jurors he shot a gun into complete darkness and could not see what he was shooting.

2 hours ago

Cam Newton Has Not Been Told He's Patriots Week 1 Starting QuarterbackThe Patriots quarterback battle got a little more interesting on Monday, though Cam Newton doesn't seem to be bothered by it.

2 hours ago

Proof Of COVID Vaccine Or Negative Test Will Be Required At Major Massachusetts Concert Venues After Live Nation AnnouncementA leading concert promoter has recently announced it will be requiring proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test in order to attend shows this fall. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Patriots Hit Practice Field With Eagles For Joint SessionThe Patriots got to work in Philly on Monday, as part of the teams' joint practices before their preseason game this week. Levan Reid reports from practice.

3 hours ago