BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston man has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping near Tufts Medical Center last week.
Police identified 23-year-old Dante Wentz as the suspect who allegedly tried to pull a woman into an alley near 830 Washington Street. A surveillance image of the suspect was released after the incident.
Police say he approached the woman from behind and placed his hands on her face while dragging her towards the alley.
The victim was able to break free and suffered minor injuries.
Wentz was arrested by in the area of 300 Harrison Ave. Monday evening.