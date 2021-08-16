CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Cam Newton, Mac Jones, New England Patriots, NFL, Patriots Training Camp, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots kicked off joint practices with the Eagles on Monday, an important part of the training camp process. These joint sessions are always a welcome sight for players, giving them a chance to line up against a different set of players — and hit someone other than their teammates.

It was a mixed bag for the Patriots on Monday, as the Eagles outplayed them in just about every facet of the game. Here are some of the observations from Monday’s session.

Mixed Day For Patriots Quarterbacks

Both Patriots passers had up-and-down days on Monday, though it looks like Mac Jones had a slight edge over Cam Newton. That’s likely because Cam went against Philly’s starters while Jones saw his action against backups.

Newton broke a golden rule though and turned the ball over in the red area. He finished a two-minute drill with a pick in the end zone, which is not ideal for Cam or the New England offense.

Newton said that interception came when he was trying to give his teammate a chance at the end of the session.

“It was third down, we were down by four, and it was a chance. Rather than taking a sack you have to take chances, and that’s what it was, a chance in the end zone,” said Newton. “Given the circumstances of the play with seven seconds left, I was trying to give my guy a chance.”

Newton took all of New England’s snaps with the first team on Monday.

Mac & Algholor Have Something Good Going

One of Mac’s completions in 11-on-11s was a deep pass to former Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor. The duo also hooked up for a long touchdown in 7-on-7s.

Judon Pick-Sixes Hurts

Matt Judon brings it every day, and Monday was no different. He picked off Jalen Hurts and took it to the house for a pick-six, celebrating with a somersault into the end zone.

Good thing he got that out of his system now. That kind of celebration could earn Judon a penalty during the regular season in the No Fun League.

Chase Back On The Field

Chase Winovich was on the field for the first time this summer. Now it will be interesting to see if he gets on the field in Thursday night’s preseason game — and how he looks if he does play in the tilt.

The Patriots will have another joint practice session with the Eagles on Tuesday before the two teams square off in preseason game No. 2 on Thursday night.

CBSBoston.com Staff