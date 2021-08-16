BOSTON (CBS) — It looks like the Revolution will be without forward Adam Buksa for a few weeks in September. Buksa has been called up to the Polish National Team for next month’s World Cup qualifying matches.

Those three matches — against Albania, San Marino and England — will take place from Sept. 2-8. The Revolution only have one match during that time, Sept. 3 against Philadelphia, but Buksa will likely miss more games due to training time with the Polish team and protocols upon his return.

For Buksa, the opportunity to play for Poland is an honor that he won’t pass up. Rumors of him earning a spot on the team started to surface last week, and the 25-year-old didn’t want to touch on the possibility — not wanting to jinx anything.

“I’ve heard the rumors. But, as I said, as long as it’s not official I don’t want to refer to that,” he said last Wednesday. “In terms of letting me go for the national team camp, I believe those are FIFA rules and if I get a call-up, obviously I will go to Poland and do my best for the Polish National Team. But, as I said, as long as it’s not official I wouldn’t like to refer to that.

“Hopefully we can talk about it officially next week,” he added. “I would be very happy with that.”

Well, here we are talking about it, and Buksa is likely somewhere with a giant smile on his face.

🆕 WRZEŚNIOWE POWOŁANIA 🇵🇱

Sprawdźcie, kto znalazł się wśród powołanych na wrześniowe mecze eliminacji do #WorldCup z:

✅ Albanią na @PGENarodowy (2.09, 20:45),

✅ San Marino na San Marino Stadium (5.09, 20:45),

✅ Anglią na @PGENarodowy (8.09, 20:45).

Jak wrażenia? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xmqLROLrml — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) August 16, 2021

Buksa has played for Poland at various levels throughout his career, but this will be his first appearance with the first team. He was called up in Nov. 2018 for a friendly against the Czech Republic and a UEFA Nations League qualifying match against Portugal, but did not make an appearance in either of those matches. He was unable to participate in the 2020 UEFA Nations League matches due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Before joining the Revolution in 2019, Buksa had a six-year career in Ekstraklasa, featuring on Pogón Szczecin (2017-19), Zagłębie Lubin (2016-18), and Lechia Gdańsk (2014-17).

Buksa has been one of the Revolution’s best players this season, tallying eight goals and one assist while appearing in all 20 of New England’s matches.