BOSTON (CBS) – Infielder Travis Shaw is coming back to Boston to rejoin the Red Sox. He was claimed off waivers Sunday from the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Sox drafted Shaw back in 2011 and he played in Boston in 2015 and 2016 before being traded to Milwaukee for reliver Tyler Thornburg.
Ding dong! Travis Shaw coming back to Boston!, per @alexspeier – #RedSox https://t.co/50ILMny7w5
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 15, 2021
After hitting 13 homers in just 65 games for the Red Sox in 2015, Shaw earned himself the nickname “The Mayor Of Ding Dong City.”
Shaw is now 31 years old. He played in 56 games for the Brewers this season. He was hitting .191 with 6 home runs and 28 RBI. He started 45 games at third base and 3 at first base.