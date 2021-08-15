CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Sales Tax Holiday, tax free weekend

BOSTON (CBS) – If you have something big to buy, this might be the time to get it. The sales tax holiday in Massachusetts is this weekend.

The annual break from the 6.25% sales tax is intended to boost small businesses around the state by getting people out to shop. Governor Charlie Baker signed a law in 2018 to make an annual sales tax holiday weekend permanent in Massachusetts.

Most items under $2,500 bought on August 14 and August 15, 2021 will be exempt from sales tax.

But, there are some things that don’t qualify. You’ll still be charged a sales tax when going out to eat. The same goes for buying a car or boat, no matter how much it costs. Taxes are also still in place for alcohol and marijuana sales in Massachusetts.

Here’s a list of what doesn’t qualify:

  • Meals
  • Motor vehicles
  • Motorboats
  • Telecommunications services
  • Gas
  • Steam
  • Electricity
  • Tobacco products
  • Marijuana or marijuana products
  • Alcoholic beverages, and
  • Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

For more information, visit the state’s website.

