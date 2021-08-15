Tom Brady Plays One Series As Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lose Preseason Opener To CincinnatiTom Brady was 1 of 2 for 9 yards and was sacked once in his brief appearance Saturday night.

Revolution Top Toronto FC 2-1, Run Unbeaten Streak To 7 GamesWith the club’s sixth win in the last seven games, the Revolution remain six points ahead in the Supporters’ Shield standings and currently sit 12 points clear atop the Eastern Conference.

Chris Sale Solid In Return From Tommy John, Red Sox Crush Orioles 16-2In his first time on a Major League mound in over two years, Chris Sale looked a lot like the Chris Sale of old.

Schwarber Debuts, Skidding Red Sox Rout Orioles 8-1Kyle Schwarber scored twice in his debut for Boston and his new teammates delivered three home runs to lift the Red Sox over the slumping Baltimore Orioles 8-1 Friday night.

Stream The Wyndham ChampionshipWatch the Wyndham Championship live from Sedgefield Country Club