BOSTON (CBS) – The Scooper Bowl is back for 2021 in a new, reimagined format.
The annual fundraiser for the Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is usually held on City Hall Plaza in Boston, where it’s raised more than $7 million since 1983.
Because of the pandemic, instead of having crowds at the plaza, two kinds of ice cream kits will be sold over four days at four locations, starting this Thursday, August 19. One kits costs $75, the other $50. You can also buy a kit for a health care hero.
Each kit includes nearly 200 ounces of ice cream, Scooper Bowl gear and other surprises.
This year’s fundraising goal is $150,000, according to Melany Duval, the Vice President of Development at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Here are the pickup dates and locations for the kits:
- Thursday, August 19 | Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA
- Friday, August 20 | Arbella Insurance, Quincy, MA
- Saturday, August 21 | Roxbury Community College, Boston, MA
- Sunday, August 22 | Burlington High School, Burlington, MA
For more information on how to order a kit, visit their website.