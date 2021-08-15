HANSON (CBS) — The two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Hanson Friday were a father and daughter from Halifax, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Sunday.
Their names have not been released.
It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday on Route 58 when the Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a pole. The daughter died at the scene. The father was rushed to Brockton Hospital where he died.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.