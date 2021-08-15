CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Hanson News

HANSON (CBS) — The two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Hanson Friday were a father and daughter from Halifax, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Sunday.

Their names have not been released.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday on Route 58 when the Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a pole. The daughter died at the scene. The father was rushed to Brockton Hospital where he died.

The Harley Davidson was towed away after the crash Friday night. (Photo Credit: Thomas Gomes)

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

