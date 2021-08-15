BOSTON (CBS) — A Brighton brewery offered up a new way for people to get vaccinated on Sunday. The Brato Brewhouse and Kitchen gave out a free meal to anyone who got a COVID-19 shot at their clinic.
Both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines were available.
The brewery said they wanted to offer an anxiety-free atmosphere to those who have been on the fence about getting the shot.
"We wanted to be a positive contributor toward fighting COVID in our area and in our community. We felt that we could make a positive impact by just encouraging people to get the vaccine and increase the accessibility for people to be able to get the vaccine, " said Executive Chef Jonathan Gilman.
The clinic is part of a partnership with the city of Boston and its mobile vaccination clinic, which will be back at the restaurant in three weeks, on September 5, for people to get their second shot.