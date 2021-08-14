SAUGUS (CBS) — A woman has been fatally shot by police on Alfred Road in Saugus after she allegedly lunged at an officer with a weapon, sources tell WBZ-TV’s I-Team.
Sources tell the I-Team that officers were responding to a call about a suicidal woman on Alfred Road.
After they arrived, the woman allegedly lunged at an officer with a weapon. She was shot and killed by police.
According to WBZ-TV’s Zinnia Maldonado, the woman was a mother of two young kids.
Family on scene say the victim was a mother of two young children
There is currently a big police presence near where the shooting took place.
The Essex District Attorney’s Office confirmed that they, along with the Essex State Police Detective Unit and other State Police units, are “responding to a fatal officer involved shooting in Saugus in which an adult female was killed.”
At this time, they had no further information.
