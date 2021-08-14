CBSN BostonWatch Now
SAUGUS (CBS) — A woman has been fatally shot by police on Alfred Road in Saugus after she allegedly lunged at an officer with a weapon, sources tell WBZ-TV’s I-Team.

Sources tell the I-Team that officers were responding to a call about a suicidal woman on Alfred Road.

After they arrived, the woman allegedly lunged at an officer with a weapon. She was shot and killed by police.

According to WBZ-TV’s Zinnia Maldonado, the woman was a mother of two young kids.

There is currently a big police presence near where the shooting took place.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, there is a big police presence on Alfred Road in Saugus. (WBZ-TV)

The Essex District Attorney’s Office confirmed that they, along with the Essex State Police Detective Unit and other State Police units, are “responding to a fatal officer involved shooting in Saugus in which an adult female was killed.”

At this time, they had no further information.

This is a developing story.

