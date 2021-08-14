BOSTON (CBS) — The City of Boston extended its heat emergency through Saturday.
But while cooling centers stayed open until 6 p.m., plenty of people flooded the North End for the Fisherman’s Feast, which is the city’s oldest Italian festival.
“It’s good, I’m enjoying the food,” said one woman at the event.
Saturday’s temperatures reached the high 80s, with what feels like temperatures in the 90s.
“Today, I’m selling watermelon and lemon slush,” said Madison Hescock, who was selling Italian ices. “I’ve had a lot of customers because it’s been really hot out.”
Between water, italian ice, and lemonade, people are finding plenty of ways to stay cool.
Last year, the festival was virtual due to the pandemic. And because people couldn’t enjoy the festival in 2020, they’re going to be out all night this time around.
“It’s early still,” said Reading resident Mike Cenci.”It even gets more exciting when it gets dark out and everybody’s out.”